© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clintonville school cancels drag-themed holiday event following planned Proud Boys protest

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jared Clayton Brown,
Matthew Rand
Published December 3, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Holi Drag Story Time.png
Red Oak Community School
/

A fundraiser for a local, independent community school was canceled after a planned protest from a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.

The event, a family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens, was scheduled for Saturday morning at the Red Oak Community School.

This year, the event gained attention from a group with a presence in central Ohio that’s classified as extremist by the FBI and as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Known as the Proud Boys, the group made a post on social media indicating they were planning to protest at the event. The Proud Boys' post stated they expected the event to be “wild.” Columbus police also indicated they would have a presence at the event.

The school had planned to hold the event despite these rumblings, until, Saturday morning when they shared a message on social media announcing the event had been canceled.

School manager Cheryl Ryan said she had tried for a week to contact the Columbus Division of Police, leaving multiple voicemails about the threats they were receiving.

"After a week, I was told we could hire a special duty officer who may or may not show up because they're understaffed," she said.

Ryan also talked about what she called the "long documented and lived history of law enforcement doing harm to the LGBTQ community."

"In the end, our performers felt unsafe without a police presence. While our safety team felt unsafe with a police presence, we decided it was not safe to proceed and our read out planning group made the call to cancel," Ryan said.

WOSU has reached out to the Columbus Division of Police to request comment.

More than 500 people bought in-person or live-streaming tickets to the event, which was scheduled to take place at the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Clintonville.

Tags
Ohio News
Jared Clayton Brown
Jared Clayton Brown is excited to join the WOSU News team a decade into his journalism career, which has included stops in several markets including Louisville and Atlanta.
See stories by Jared Clayton Brown
Matthew Rand
Matthew Rand is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News. Rand served as an interim producer during the pandemic for WOSU’s All Sides with Ann Fisher.
See stories by Matthew Rand