Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site

Dayton leaders want to conduct an archaeological study on a proposed multi-million dollar development site.

The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing .

Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture in the 1950s.

Keith Klein, a development specialist with the city , said that the study will allow the city to research whether there are any artifacts that were owned by pre contact people that lived at the site.

“Before we can develop a site like this, we have to do a further investigation to make sure that any development would not damage or destroy potential cultural resources that would aid our understanding of those people and how they lived at that time,” Klein said.

City officials say they will reach out to stakeholders and the tribal communities for consultation before moving forward with the study.

