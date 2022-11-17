Listen: John Fullbright Has The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week, From Pittsburg, Kansas

This week Mountain Stage brings you an episode recorded in Pittsburg, Kansas, the home of KRPS — Four States Public Radio, and Pittsburg State University. Emanating from the Bicknell Family Center for the Performing Arts with support from the Bicknell Family Presents, we welcomed Oklahoma’s John Fullbright, who brought songs from The Liar, his first album of new music in eight years.

Folk singer, songwriter and performer Willi Carlile, a native of Kansas, brings songs from his heralded album Peculiar, Missouri. We couldn’t go all the way to Kansas without bringing some West Virginia talent with us, so we invited traditional duo Jesse Milnes and Emily Miller, and it turns out Emily’s family has deep roots in Kansas! We’ll also hear an enchanting acoustic set from Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld, plus songs and stories from the ever-entertaining Matt The Electrician.

Click here to see the playlist and join us on these NPR stations starting Friday, Nov. 18.

Our Song of the Week comes from Fullbright, whose new record The Liar, features a more enriched band sound. However this performance of “Poster Child,” is an intimate version, with Fullbright alone at the piano.

John Fullbright - Poster Child, live on Mountain Stage Recorded in Pittsburg, Kansas on 10/23/22. Listen • 2:53

Hear the entire set from John Fullbright plus live performances by Willi Carlisle, Matt The Electrician, Jesse Milnes & Emily Miller, and Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld. Join us this week on these public radio stations, and be sure to check out our Upcoming Live Shows, with new events just added for our 40th season.