Ohio state school board could vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution on Tuesday

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Jo Ingles
Published November 15, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
Brendan Shea
Jo Ingles
/
Ohio Publc Radio
Ohio State School Board Member Brendan Shea interacts with others at Ohio State School Board executive committee meeting on Oct. 31, 2022

The full Ohio State Board of Education could vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would push back on a Biden administration anti-discrimination policy.

The board’s executive committee voted a proposed resolution out of committee on Monday that could be voted on Tuesday. This is an amended version of an earlier proposed resolution that backs Ohio anti-trans bills considered by lawmakers and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

Honesty for Education’s Elaine Schleiffer said the revised version is just as bad and is unnecessary.

“They talk a lot about local control but this resolution in itself is government overreach,” Schleiffer said.

Backers of the proposal said it’s needed to give schools guidance. They fear the new federal rules to Title IX would require schools to investigate claims of discrimination or risk losing federal dollars for school lunch programs.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
