What's Great in Dayton: November 11 - 17, 2022

Holiday Affair in Tipp City: Tipp City Area Arts Council's Holiday Affair is Saturday. Over 20 vendors are offering handcrafted holiday and gift-giving items from 10am to 4pm.

A Holiday Market: And then go a little more north to Troy for the Sunshade Holiday Market. It’s several area artists' gifts and is open from 11am to 3pm.

Young People's Concert: The Young People's Concert is Saturday at the Schuster at 11:30am. This concert paints a musical picture inspired by the natural wonders of our world – the simple pleasures of springtime, the fury of a storm, beautiful sunsets and majestic landscapes.

Literature and peace: At the Victoria Theatre on Saturday afternoon at 4 is the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. There’s a conversation of national and international authors whose works are being recognized as advancing the cause of peace.

You could be Heater or Gem: The Dayton Dragons need lots of jobs including being the mascots for the 2023 season. Check out the opportunities at milb.com/dayton

Clue meets Knives Out live on stage: The Human Race Theatre has a new production Deadline. It's a bit of CLUE and a bit of KNIVES OUT and a lot of fun! And…this is a warning that if you attend there are sudden loud noises (including 3 prop gunshots) and strobe lighting effects.