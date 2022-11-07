Svaneborg Kardyb, 'Over Tage'

The title track from Svaneborg Kardyb's Over Tage gives the listener a glimpse of the Danish jazz duo's evolving sound. "Over Tage" starts with percussion from Jonas Kardyb, setting up the driving force that keeps the energy flowing for the entire song. On Wurlizter, synth and piano, Nikolaj Svaneborg adds a series of melodies that dance around each other creating a space to enjoy each one separately as much as together. The album, released Friday, is grounded in the same roots as previous music — influenced by the duo's surroundings and loved ones, and tucked away in the Danish countryside.

