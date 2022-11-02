WYSO's Daily News Update for November 2, 2022
Health, business, and a political gun fight are the focus of today's daily news update:
- Infant Mortality in Montgomery County: Babies die in Montgomery County at a much higher rate than the rest of the nationwide average. A new statewide campaign from UnitedHealthcare of Ohio aims to improve that. The health insurance company invested $25,000 in an app called Count the Kicks. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on how that app could save lives.
- Anti-discrimination Proposals: There are three proposals being considered by the Ohio State School Board’s executive committee that deal with changes in a new federal anti-discrimination policy for the Title IX program. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the board is running out of time to adopt something before its final meeting of the year.
- Woolpert and Coastal Mapping: Local company Woolpert has received a fifty-million-dollar contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers. The Dayton geospatial firm will use the money to help government agencies map the entire coast of the continental United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter reports.
- Whaley Speaks Out on Guns: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley is going after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for not fighting hard enough against members of his party in the Ohio Legislature to reduce gun violence. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports
- Ohio Breast Cancer Law: A new Ohio law is expanding access to extra screenings for people with an increased risk for breast cancer or who have dense breast tissue. House Bill 371 took effect in September. It requires health insurers to cover additional breast cancer screening exams. That can include a 3D mammogram, MRI, ultrasound, or molecular breast imaging. Most insurers must now cover one screening mammogram per year, regardless of age or risk factors, as well as supplemental exams for patients with dense breast tissue or an increased risk. Previously, some insurers didn't cover the additional screenings that are sometimes needed to check whether a blip on a mammogram is benign — or something more troubling.