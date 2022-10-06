© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen: Dustbowl Revival Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published October 6, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Dustbowl Revival
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage

Our new fall season of Mountain Stage continues this week with live performances from mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival, plus Canadian folk duo Fortunate Ones, storyteller and songsmith Cary Morin, blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker, and Ireland’s Susan O’Neill. Join us this week on our NPR Music affiliates to hear the entire show.

Los Angeles-based mini-roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival made their first appearance on Mountain Stage, bringing along songs from throughout their career, including our Song of the Week, “Let It Go.” The track originally appeared on the band's 2020 album Is It You, Is It Me.

Dustbowl Revival - Let It Go, on Mountain Stage
Dustbowl Revival on Mountain Stage

Click here for the playlist and be sure to join us on one of these NPR Music stations starting this Friday, Oct. 7.

Sign up for our email newsletter for updates about our live shows, and be sure to check out our podcast page to hear something you may have missed.

Susan O'Neill©AmosPerrine63.jpg
1 of 6  — Susan O'Neill, with Bob Thompson, on Mountain Stage.
Amos Perrine
DustBowlRevival©AmosPerrine25.jpg
2 of 6  — Dustbowl Revival, live on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Cary Morin on Mountain Stage
3 of 6  — Cary Morin on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Fortunate Ones©AmosPerrine81.jpg
4 of 6  — Fortunate Ones, live on Mountain Stage, 2022
Amos Perrine
Seth Walker©AmosPerrine72.jpg
5 of 6  — Seth Walker on Mountain Stage, 2022.
Amos Perrine
Finale_Misc ©AmosPerrine09.jpg
6 of 6  — Finale Song
Amos Perrine

Tags
Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, adam@mountainstage.org, 304-556-4900, @mtnadam
See stories by Adam Harris