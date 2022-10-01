Fresh Air Weekend: Remembering Hilary Mantel; 'British Vogue' editor Edward Enninful

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Remembering Hilary Mantel, Booker Prize-winning author of the 'Wolf Hall' saga: The British writer, who died Sept. 22, wrote a trilogy of critically acclaimed historical novels on the life of Thomas Cromwell, one of Henry VIII's most trusted advisors. Originally broadcast in '12.

'Less' offers more in Andrew Sean Greer's follow-up to his Pulitzer-winning novel: Greer's new comic novel, Less is Lost, is as funny and poignant as its predecessor. But comedy also arises out of pain and Greer smoothly transitions into the profound.

'British Vogue' editor-in-chief wants his magazine to reflect the world he sees: Edward Enninful grew up in Ghana, assisting his mother in her dressmaking shop. "For me, fashion was always such an inclusive, beautiful thing," he says. His memoir is A Visible Man.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Remembering Hilary Mantel, Booker Prize-winning author of the 'Wolf Hall' saga

'Less' offers more in Andrew Sean Greer's follow-up to his Pulitzer-winning novel

'British Vogue' editor-in-chief wants his magazine to reflect the world he sees

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.