LISTEN: Robert Earl Keen Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

This week’s broadcast of Mountain Stage features a very special performance from Texas music legend Robert Earl Keen, who joined us on his final tour this past summer.

After 41 years of touring, writing, and recording, Keen announced in late 2021 that his next tour would be his last. A Houston native, Keen is one of the Lone Star state's legendary singer-songwriters. Keen has said he will continue to write music and create, host his popular podcast, support young artists, and follow his artistic muse wherever it takes him.

Keen appeared on Mountain Stage 12 times since 1989, and brought the goods for his final set on the show, performing a career-spanning set of crowd-favorites to a welcoming audience in Charleston, West Virginia.

Our Song of the Week is Keen's fitting farewell number, "I'm Coming Home."

Robert Earl Keen-I'm Coming Home , live on Mountain Stage Recorded 7/24/2022 and broadcast starting 9/30/22. Listen • 4:41

We’re also treated to live performances from the Dedicated Men of Zion, a group born out of the churches in eastern North Carolina, who bring their gospel-rich quartet harmony to thrilling effect. Emerging traditional country artist Joshua Hedley, and Fargo-born, Austin-incubated, Nashville resident and Western swing devotee Brennen Leigh round out the episode.

Click here for the playlist

1 of 5 — Dedicated Men Of Zion, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 2 of 5 — Brennen Leigh on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 3 of 5 — Joshua Hedley, live on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine 4 of 5 — Artists join host Larry Groce for the finale song. Amos Perrine 5 of 5 — Robert Earl Keen, live on Mountain Stage in 2022. Amos Perrine

