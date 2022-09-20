Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio

Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week . .

Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature.

Requests for libraries and schools to ban books have doubled in recent years, according to Jeffery Trzeciak , executive director of the Dayton Metro Library.

These efforts threaten authors and readers who belong to minority groups.

“While the attempt at banning books is broad, more often than not, the books that are challenged are either by Black authors or include LGBTQ content,” Trzeciak said. “So what it means is that those voices aren’t represented in our collections, potentially.”

The recent attempts to ban books include Ohio House Bill 327 , the divisive concepts bill, which could ban schools and libraries from stocking certain books lawmakers deem divisive.

What could or could not be labeled divisive is vague and can differ from person to person, Trzeciak said. That could result in a book that's harmless to one person being banned because a legislator deemed it divisive and offensive.

Representation of people of color and in the LGBTQ+ community could be put at danger of being erased from the Dayton Metro Library collection.

“It’s in our mission to be open and welcoming to all,” Trzeciak said. “And we strive to make sure that our collections represent all of the communities that we serve. And we are certainly concerned about recent efforts to censor and to ban books, which seem to be on the rise.”

In order to raise awareness about these issues, the library will host free events.

Banned Books Week Events:



Banned Books: A Special Panel Discussion on Intellectual Freedom, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Main Library Eichelberger Forum. The keynote speaker will be Christopher Finan of the National Coalition Against Censorship. Panelists include area writers and college instructors John Kachuba, Furaha Henry-Jones, and Dr. Sandra Sumerfield. Trzeciak and the library’s Collection Development Director Holly Richards will also join the discussion.



Banned Books: An Author’s Perspective with Alex Gino at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Main Library Bassaini Theater Off Third. Gino will share their perspective on the current increase in book challenges and censorship.

The library will hand out a free book bag, supplies to decorate it, activity packets with games and crafts, and a free copy of "Melissa" by Gino when they visit any branch.

Each library location also has unique book displays that highlight books that have been banned.