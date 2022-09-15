© 2022 WYSO
Listen: We Banjo 3 Have The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week

WYSO | By Adam Harris
Published September 15, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
We Banjo 3 on Mountain Stage, 2022
Chris Morris
/
Mountain Stage
Ireland's We Banjo 3 return to Mountain Stage on this week's broadcast.

Our Fall season continues with a fresh episode featuring Ireland’s We Banjo 3, Memphis’ modern soul band Southern Avenue, eclectic rock band Cordovas, Canadian acoustic blues belter Matt Andersen, and the folk rock diva from New Orleans, Lilli Lewis. Join us on these public radio stations starting Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Ireland’s progressive roots group We Banjo 3 make their second appearance on Mountain Stage this week. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet––comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, the band incorporates banjo, filddle, mandolin, guitar and perscssion beside strong choruses and melodic hooks, to create their buzz-worth live shows.

Our Song of the Week is the band’s performance of “Garden Song,” which is included on their album Open The Road.

We Banjo 3-Garden Song, live on Mountain Stage
We Banjo 3_ Chris Morris (1).jpeg

Hear the entire set from We Banjo 3 plus performances by Southern Avenue, Cordovas, Matt Andersen and Lilli Lewis, starting this Friday on these public radio stations.

Stay tuned to our podcast section, as new episodes will begin dropping there soon.

Southern Avenue_Chris Morris (6).JPG
1 of 5  — Southern Avenue performing on Mountain Stage
Chris Morris
Cordovas_Chris Morris (5).JPG
2 of 5  — Cordovas live on Mountain Stage
Chris Morris
Lilli Lewis on Mountain Stage 2022
3 of 5  — Lilli Lewis live on Mountain Stage
Chris Morris
Matt Anderson_Chris Morris (2).JPG
4 of 5  — Matt Anderson, performing on Mountain Stage
Chris Morris
finale.JPG
5 of 5  — Kathy Mattea welcomes the guests back to for one more song.
Chris Morris

