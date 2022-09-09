Pizza Bandit: The Musical to premiere this week at Yellow Cab Tavern

A new musical sure to make you hungry gets its local premiere this weekend. Pizza Bandit: The Musical, a production centered around the Dayton area pizza truck stationed at the Yellow Cab Tavern, premieres this Friday September 9 through Sunday September 11 at the Yellow Cab, as part of the ongoing three year anniversary celebrations for the Pizza Bandit. The musical's director, Sarah Caplan, and one of its stars, Heather Martin, spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about this new musical, its beginnings through a joke-gone-serious, and a tiny slice of what to expect.

For more information and showtimes, visit YellowCabTavern.com.