Arts & Culture

Pizza Bandit: The Musical to premiere this week at Yellow Cab Tavern

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published September 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
pizza-bandit-the-musical.jpeg

A new musical sure to make you hungry gets its local premiere this weekend. Pizza Bandit: The Musical, a production centered around the Dayton area pizza truck stationed at the Yellow Cab Tavern, premieres this Friday September 9 through Sunday September 11 at the Yellow Cab, as part of the ongoing three year anniversary celebrations for the Pizza Bandit. The musical's director, Sarah Caplan, and one of its stars, Heather Martin, spoke with WYSO's Evan Miller about this new musical, its beginnings through a joke-gone-serious, and a tiny slice of what to expect.

For more information and showtimes, visit YellowCabTavern.com.

Tags

Arts & Culture MusicYellow Cab Tavern
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
