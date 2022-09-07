Airwaves- Queen performs at UD Arena, December 4, 1977

You can thank G Music on YouTube for this video. They’ve acquired and restored this vintage performance that took place in Dayton at the University of Dayton Arena. It’s a 13 plus minute collection of Queen’s biggest hits performed live; We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love, You’re My Best Friend, and Bohemian Rhapsody (plus several other selections).

This vid is an impressive look and listen at a legendary group in its prime. This should also bring back great memories for Boomers, and especially the people who actually attended this show. Hell, this may even jog some fond memories of the city of Dayton in the 1970’s. Check out the video below and…rock out.

