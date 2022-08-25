LISTEN: Holly Cole Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of The Week From 2002
This week’s broadcast is a Mountain Stage Archive Special, recorded in Huntington, West Virginia in 2002. The jazz-inflected line-up includes saxophonist Joe Lovano, renowned jazz violinist Johnny Frigo, modern zydeco troupe Sean Ardoin & Zydekool, genre-crossing vocal/guitar jazz duo Tuck and Patti, and sensational vocalist Holly Cole.
Tune in starting Aug. 26 on our NPR affiliates to hear the entire show.
Renowned vocalist Holly Cole has our Song of the Week, a performance of “Cry (If I Want To)” originally released on Cole’s 1996 album It Happened One Night.
Be sure to join us on our NPR stations starting Friday, Aug. 26 and stay tuned next week for another gem from the archives, featuring Los Lobos, Kevin Welch, Stacey Earle, Joanna Connor and Neil Halstead.