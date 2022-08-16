A new study says Americans should exercise twice as much. But who's got the time?

Exercise. You know you probably should do it more. But who’s got the time?

“Sometimes I could be at work 16, 18 hours, sometimes a full 24 hours. It all depends on what was on the agenda for that day,” Flagumy Valcourt, officer with the NYPD’s intelligence bureau, says. “So that really made it hard to eat correct and dedicate time to work out.”

Now, a new study suggests that not to most people not work out enough — they should be exercising twice as much as previously recommended. Um, and how are we going to achieve that?

“For people that are getting started, the more pragmatic things are, incorporate it into your day wherever you can,” Dr. Eddie Phillips says. It’s sort of a – get on a bike desk in my office because I have one; meet friends for a walk rather than just sitting down for coffee.”

Today, On Point: How to double your workout time.

Guests

NiCole Keith, physical activity researcher and kinesiology professor at Indiana University—Purdue University Indianapolis. (@nicolekeithphd)

Dr. Eddie Phillips, associate professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. Co-host of the Food, We Need to Talk podcast.

Also Featured

Flagumy Valcourt, officer with the NYPD’s intelligence bureau.

Transcript: Highlights From The Show’s Open

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: New Years 2020. New York Police Officer Flagumy Valcourt was like, No, finally, this is it. This year is going to be different.

FLAGUMY VALCOURT: I was tired of being sluggish. Not happy with my overall physique and health. So I figured I need to make a change. And what’s the best way to do it is by, you know, changing up your diet and getting into a nice exercise routine.

CHAKRABARTI: Officer Valcourt was five foot ten, 225 pounds, and sure, he wanted to trim that weight, but what he really wanted was to get his energy back. So Valcourt had the goal, he had the motivation. But there was one thing he did not have. Any extra time.

VALCOURT: At the time, my schedule was really hectic. I was part of a fuel intelligence unit where it required me to do a lot of search warrants, and stuff and that matter. So the time really fluctuated. So sometimes I could be at work 16, 18 hours, sometimes a full 24 hours. So that really made it hard to eat correct and dedicate time to work out.

And that’s a struggle that many officers probably struggle with. I know the ones that are dedicated, they will find the time. And the facilities and our precincts, they have gyms. So you can, if you’re lucky, and you have time and you can take an hour break … instead of eating, you can choose to use the gym or the facilities.

CHAKRABARTI: By the way, this was before the pandemic. And at the time, like Officer Valcourt said, there was a gym at the precinct. Except you also heard him say something else. All that’s good, but:

VALCOURT: So you could choose to either eat or if you wanted to work out, they’ll use their meal time. … I’ll take on the gym for like 45 minutes and maybe last 15 minutes, eat something if they could, or probably take a quick shake on the go. Something had to give.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So working out at the precinct gym wasn’t going to work out for Officer Valcourt if he also wanted to have a healthy diet. So maybe he could hit the gym when he was off duty. But another roadblock there. At the time, Valcourt lived in Coney Island and there weren’t a lot of gyms he could get to quickly.

VALCOURT: You have to take in count for actually going to the location and working out. I’m going to the gym, it’s going to take me an hour to work out. Plus I have to schedule at least 15 to 20 minutes to actually travel to the gym. And then the next 15 minutes, after you’re done working out, to travel back. And then get ready to go, whether if you’re going to work, or go about your day.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Officer Valcourt, though, he’s not a guy who’s about to give up that easily. He was also checking out a kickboxing gym at the time. It’s something he enjoyed more. But that gym was an hour long round trip for him. And those different gyms that Valcourt was trying, they led to another barrier. Because as much as he enjoyed his kickboxing workouts:

VALCOURT: Between that and the gym, they can get pricey. And each of them require a monthly dedication. And sometimes I felt like I was paying these monthly dedications and I wasn’t even going.

CHAKRABARTI: I mean, that is salt in the wound, isn’t it? Paying the money, but being unable to go to the gym. This particular story, though, has a happy ending. Because Officer Valcourt eventually found a workout program that helped him meet his goals. He lost weight, he eats better and he feels healthier. All improvements, at course, back into his life at home and at work in the NYPD Intelligence Bureau. But obviously, it was a struggle. And a familiar struggle, I guess.

If you have an affordable gym nearby, the problem might be time. If you don’t have a safe, convenient place to exercise, the issue is both time, money and safety. All the while, Americans, though, have been told that they really, really, really need to be exercising at least half an hour a day, five days a week for good health. Well, times change and research advances. So now those recommendations also could be changing.

And I’m sorry to say you’re not going to be getting a break here. Because there’s evidence that you might need to double the typically recommended 150 minutes per week, meaning instead of half an hour a day, you might need to be exercising at moderate intensity for an hour a day, five days a week to maximize longevity.

Related Reading

Circulation: “Long-Term Leisure-Time Physical Activity Intensity and All-Cause and Cause-Specific Mortality: A Prospective Cohort of U.S. Adults” — “The 2018 physical activity guidelines for Americans recommend a minimum of 150 to 300 min/wk of moderate physical activity (MPA), 75 to 150 min/wk of vigorous physical activity (VPA), or an equivalent combination of both.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.