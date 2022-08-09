It's a boy! Fiona has a baby brother

The results are in, and Bibi's baby is a boy. The zoo made the announcement Monday morning, less than a week after the birth.

“We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t matter much to the hippo team, but it will be interesting to observe and compare the behavioral differences between a hand-raised girl and a mom-raised boy,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch in a release. “Will this calf be as comfortable with humans as Fiona is? Will he be less independent? Will he love cameras?”

The baby was born Wednesday evening. The zoo reports mom and baby are still doing well and are bonding nicely.

“Bibi and the baby are doing great together. They are inseparable, which is why it took almost five days to be sure about the sex,” said Gorsuch. “They will continue to bond inside for another week or two. Fiona and Tucker are outside, so visitors will still be able to see hippos when they come to the Zoo.”

The baby doesn't yet have a name. The zoo is taking suggestions online. It's expected to select and announce a name later this week.

You can watch a video of the calf from the zoo below.

Copyright 2022 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.