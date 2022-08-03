WYSO Evening News Update: Hazardous heat and skeeter sprays in the Miami Valley today
In your evening news update for August 3, 2022:
- Hazardous heat in the Miami Valley today
(WYSO) The heat index was close to 105 degrees today. The heat index is a combination of the air temperature and the relative humidity— it's a measurement of how hot it feels. Public Health agencies in the region said it’s important on days like today to stay cool and hydrated. If you do have to be outside, drink plenty of water and limit your activity. When the heat index is in the hundreds, it can be dangerous—you should seek out air conditioning right away.
- More Electric Vehicle (or EV) charging sites coming soon to a roadway near you
(Statehouse News Bureau) People across the state who drive electric vehicles will soon find more charging units available to them off the state’s major roadways. Ohio will receive more than $100 million over the next five years to install electric vehicle charging units along roadways throughout the state. Luke Stedke, DriveOhio's managing director of communications and policy, said the first units to be established will serve areas that don’t have many EV charging options.
- Football Hall of Fame inducting 2022 class this weekend
(WKSU) The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton enshrines the Class of 2022 this weekend: a group of players and executives with a combined nine Super Bowl rings and 25 Pro Bowls. The celebration includes an assortment of community events as well, including the Balloon Classic.
- Greene County to spray again for mosquitos
(WYSO) Several neighborhoods and parks in Greene County will be sprayed for mosquitoes tonight. The Greene County Department of Health said they will spray adulticide in several areas in Beavercreek, Xenia, Fairborn, and Jamestown. In Beavercreek, the areas to be sprayed are Rotary Park, Angels’ Pass Park, and the Willowcrest drive neighborhood. Massie, Cato, and Kylemore drives in Xenia will also be treated. In Fairborn, Cemex, Rona Hills, and Faircreek parks will be sprayed—and Seaman Park and the nearby bike path will be treated. The County will spray tonight from 9:00 to midnight weather-permitting. Officials are asking people to stay at least 200 feet away from trucks while they are spraying. Those who don’t want areas around their homes treated should contact the Greene County Department of Health immediately.