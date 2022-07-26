Palm, 'Feathers'

Palm's inventive art rock is dizzying, unpredictable and, especially in its live incarnation, occasionally transcendent – in the band's best moments, it makes discordance sound sublime. "Feathers," Palm' first new track in 4 years and the first single from its forthcoming record Nicks and Grazes, is a promising return for the Philly group: off-kilter and restless, but cleverly reined-in just before devolving into chaos. In a press release, bassist Gerassimos Livitsanos calls the track an "undanceable dance song," and its lyrics could almost be mistaken for a creative statement of purpose for the group: "I don't wanna be a passenger," guitarist Eve Alpert sings, "Imma make it up as I go." The impulse suits Palm just fine.

