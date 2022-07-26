About 40 percent of Americans actively avoid the news, according to a Reuters Institute study. Among them is Amanda Ripley, and she’s a journalist.

So what needs to change? Ripley has an answer, and it begins with giving people hope:

“There is some overlap between what journalism does and how humans actually process information, but not a huge amount,” Ripley says. “There’s a lot you would do differently if you were going to design news for human consumption.”

Today, On Point: Americans are avoiding the news. What can journalists do?

Guests

Joe Segal, On Point listener.

Amanda Ripley, investigative journalist and the host of Slate’s “How To!” podcast. Author of “High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out.” (@amandaripley)

David Bornstein, co-founder and CEO of the Solutions Journalism Network. (@dnbornstein)

Interview Highlights

The United States has among the most highly polarized news audiences when compared to, say, Japan, Germany or the U.K., for example. Does polarization make it easier to avoid news that people don’t like or agree with?

Amanda Ripley: “It definitely is kind of a diabolical feedback loop that we’re in. And there’s a lot of different factors there, but we are a country that is truly stuck in conflict right now, in dysfunctional conflict. So it is interacting with the hopelessness and the despair. And it’s very hard to separate what’s what. But I think that’s an important point. And when I look at the Reuters data from around the world, you definitely do start to see a correlation between distrust and avoidance.

“So the U.S. has a higher avoidance rate than about 30 other countries. And the countries that have low avoidance rates have more trust. Like Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Japan. But it is important to just point out, speaking of hope, agency and dignity, that Germany has increased trust in its institutions over the past couple of decades. So that’s a good example to think about. Like, wouldn’t that be an interesting story? You know, how did they do that, and what can we learn from that? So the despair and the distrust are interacting, but that doesn’t mean that they will never change, or that there’s nothing that can be done about them.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.