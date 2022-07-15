Carin Bondar: Eggs and the genius of bird moms

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Birds and the bees.

Laying eggs may seem like a simple way to reproduce compared to human birth, but biologist Carin Bondar says bird moms are the micromanagers of the animal kingdom.

About Carin Bondar

Carin Bondar is a biologist, author, and philosopher.

Bondar is the author of four books on wildlife and sex, Wild Moms, Wild Sex, The Nature of Sex, and The Nature of Human Nature. She hosts web series based on her books, and has also hosted multiple televisions series, including "Outrageous Acts of Science" on the Discover Science Channel. Her work has appeared on National Geographic, Animal Planet, Netflix, and The Science Channel, among others.

Bondar is also the founder and president of the STEM Angels Foundation, a group that is dedicated to supporting Moms in science.

She earned her bachelor's in biology from Simon Fraser University and her Ph.D. in community ecology from the University of British Columbia.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

