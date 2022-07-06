Listen: Hayes Carll has the Mountain Stage Song of the Week

Join us starting Friday, July 7 as Kathy Mattea welcomes Ani DiFranco, Hayes Carll, Dar Williams and Mipso, for a show recorded at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hayes joined us for the sixth time with songs from his latest release, You Get It All. "Nice Things," the opening track from that album, is our Song of the Week.

Listen To The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week Hayes Carll performs "Nice Things" on Mountain Stage in 2021 Listen • 3:45

You can hear the entire set from Hayes, plus engaging performances by indie-folk pioneer Ani DiFranco, songwriting luminary Dar Williams, and progressive roots band Mipso, all on this week's episode. Find a station in your area the carries Mountain Stage here, peep the playlist, and then make plans to join us on the radio.

1 of 5 — Ani DiFranco on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 2 of 5 — Dar Williams on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 3 of 5 — Hayes Carll on Mountain Stage, 2021 Brian Blauser 4 of 5 — Mipso 1.jpg Brian Blauser 5 of 5 — Artists join Kathy Mattea for the finale song. Brian Blauser

Be sure you check in on the Mountain Stage channel at LiveSessions.NPR.org. We’ve uploaded a ton of great content there, including songs by Rodney Crowell, Amythyst Kia, Colin Hay, Amy Helm and many others.