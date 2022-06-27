Inflation, record-high gas prices, interest hikes: Making sense of our confusing economy

On one side of our economy, we have historically low unemployment rates, strong job growth and robust consumer spending.

But on the other side:

Record-high gas prices. Interest rate hikes. A tight jobs market. Inflation at a 40-year high.

And after declaring just six months ago that it expects prices to normalize this year, the Federal Reserve now projects inflation will be double its initial expectations.

So … what’s going on?

Today, On Point: We’ll try to make sense of our confusing economy.

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of “Don’t Be Evil” and “Makers and Takers.” (@RanaForoohar)

