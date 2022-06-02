© 2022 WYSO
LISTEN: Shemekia Copeland Has Our Mountain Stage Song Of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published June 2, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
Shemekia Copeland - Mountain Stage, 2021
BRIAN BLAUSER
/
Mountain Stage
Shemekia Copeland performing on Mountain Stage in Huntington, W.Va. in April 2021.

This week's encore broadcast goes back to April of 2021 for a special celebration of Huntington, WV's 150th Anniversary.

Mountain Stage was presented by The Marshall Artist Series & the Huntington 150 Committee, and our guest artists included St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Shemekia Copeland, AJ Croce, Ona, and a special appearance by WV Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.

Our Song of the Week is by award winning blues vocalist Shemekia Copeland, who performed “Walk Until I Ride” from her recent release, Uncivil War.

Walk Until I Ride - Shemekia Copeland
Recorded in Huntington, WV April 2021 as part of the Huntington 150 Celebration
Shemekia Copeland and Band

Hear the entire set from Copeland, plus exciting performances by southern soul troupe St. Paul & the Broken Bones, songwriter, pianist and guitarist AJ Croce, Huntington’s own indie-rockers Ona, and a moving reading by poet Marc Harshman.

Stadium Happy Birthday
1 of 6  — Stadium Happy Birthday
A happy birthday graphic displayed on the screen at Joan C. Edwards stadium in Huntington, W.Va.
BRIAN BLAUSER
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 2021
2 of 6  — St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 2021
Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing on Mountain Stage in April, 2021
Brian Blauser
AJ Croce
3 of 6  — AJ Croce
Brian Blauser
Marc Harshman
4 of 6  — Marc Harshman
Brian Blauser
Larry and Julie
5 of 6  — Larry and Julie
Brian Blauser
Ona
6 of 6  — Ona
Brian Blauser

Check out the playlist here and listen on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday, June 3.

Adam Harris
