Listen: Our Song Of The Week Is By Alison Krauss And Union Station Recorded In 2001
This week on Mountain Stage we are going back in time to the year 2001 for a star-studded episode from our archives. We’ll hear performances from country music’s beloved vocalist Patty Loveless, the widely adored bluegrass standard bearers Alison Krauss & Union Station, Canadian alt-pop icons Crash Test Dummies, and an acoustic set from singer and songwriter Irene Kelley. Join us starting Friday, May 20 on our Mountain Stage affiliate stations.
This performance, taped in 2001, came on the heels of Krass’ landmark album New Favorite, which was awarded the Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album” that year. Krauss & Union Station’s performance of the album’s opening track, “Let Me Touch You For A While,” is our Song of the Week.
Joining Krauss, who sings lead and plays fiddle, are her all-star band mates Dan Tyminksi on guitar, Ron Block on banjo and guitar, Jerry Douglas on dobro, Barry Bales on bass and Larry Atamanuik on drums.
Elsewhere on the show we hear vintage performances from bluegrass singer and songwriter Irene Kelley, Canadian alt-pop rockers Crash Test Dummies, and a set from rootsy bluegrass singer and songwriter Irene Kelley.
