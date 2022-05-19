Listen: Our Song Of The Week Is By Alison Krauss And Union Station Recorded In 2001

This week on Mountain Stage we are going back in time to the year 2001 for a star-studded episode from our archives. We’ll hear performances from country music’s beloved vocalist Patty Loveless, the widely adored bluegrass standard bearers Alison Krauss & Union Station, Canadian alt-pop icons Crash Test Dummies, and an acoustic set from singer and songwriter Irene Kelley. Join us starting Friday, May 20 on our Mountain Stage affiliate stations.

This performance, taped in 2001, came on the heels of Krass’ landmark album New Favorite, which was awarded the Grammy award for “Best Bluegrass Album” that year. Krauss & Union Station’s performance of the album’s opening track, “Let Me Touch You For A While,” is our Song of the Week.

Joining Krauss, who sings lead and plays fiddle, are her all-star band mates Dan Tyminksi on guitar, Ron Block on banjo and guitar, Jerry Douglas on dobro, Barry Bales on bass and Larry Atamanuik on drums.

Alison Krauss & Union Station-Let Me Touch You For Awhile Recorded in 2001 on Mountain Stage Listen • 3:25

Elsewhere on the show we hear vintage performances from bluegrass singer and songwriter Irene Kelley, Canadian alt-pop rockers Crash Test Dummies, and a set from rootsy bluegrass singer and songwriter Irene Kelley.

1 of 6 — Patty Loveless, 2001 Distinguished country music vocalist Patty Loveless, performing on Mountain Stage in 2001. Brian Blauser 2 of 6 — Crash Test Dummies, 2001 Brad Roberts of The Crash Test Dummies, who performed on Mountain Stage in August, 2001. Brian Blauser 3 of 6 — Irene Kelley, 2001 Bluegrass singer Irene Kelley, performing on Mountain Stage in 2001. Brian Blauser 4 of 6 — Jerry Douglas, 2001 Dobro master Jerry Douglas, performing on Mountain Stage in 2001. Brian Blauser 5 of 6 — Finale, Mountain Stage 2001-08-19 Larry Groce & Company performing the finale song in August, 2001. Brian Blauser 6 of 6 — Alison Krauss, 2001 Alison Krauss performing on Mountain Stage in 2001. Join us starting May 20 to hear this episode again. Brian Blauser

