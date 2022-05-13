World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2020

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. We finish up with a playlist from 2020.

Though it feels like just yesterday that Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit released Reunions, it was more than two years ago that we first put our ears to that record — along with Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, My Morning Jacket's The Waterfall II and Lucidna Williams's Good Souls Better Angels. Other notable albums include RTJ4 from Run The Jewels, Fetch The Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple, McCartney III from Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee's Saint Cloud and more.

