Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Alexander Skarsgård; Comedy writer Jessi Klein

Alexander Skarsgård lost his voice — and found catharsis — as a Viking berserker: The Swedish actor describes himself as "quite a mellow guy." Playing a Viking warrior in the film The Northman gave Skarsgård a chance to tap into his animalistic nature.

Bonnie Raitt extends the boundaries of her signature sound with 'Just Like That ...': More than 50 years after the release of her first album, Raitt's voice remains a subtle instrument: earthy with an ache around the edges. Its sly intimacy is, as always, a deep pleasure.

Comedy writer Jessi Klein reflects on the disorienting experience of new motherhood: Having a baby changes everything: "There's just no way to comprehend how completely your old identity vanishes," Klein says. Her new book is I'll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife & Motherhood.

