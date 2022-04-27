How NATO expansion happened in the '90s

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, a new question about NATO expansion.

“A membership in NATO is a very delicate subject. Because we don’t want to end up drawing lines across Europe just at the time when we managed to knock down … the one line that divided Europe for so many, many years.”

Former Defense Secretary Les Aspin there in 1993.

But it was only a few years later that the Clinton Administration did decide to draw new lines across Europe.

“NATO enlargement itself was a perfectly justifiable policy. The problem was how it happened,” Mary Elise Sarotte, a post-Cold War historian, says. “In other words, it happened in a way that maximized friction with Moscow at a time when Moscow was most in need of friends.”

Today, On Point: We’ll hear how domestic politics, not necessarily international alliances, drove the Clinton Administration’s decision to support NATO’s last major expansion.

Guests

Mary Elise Sarotte, post-Cold War historian. Professor of the history of international relations at Johns Hopkins University. Author of Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate. (@e_sarotte)

Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Professor of international affairs at Georgetown University. Director for European affairs on the National Security Council during the first Bill Clinton administration. Author of Isolationism: A History of America’s Efforts to Shield Itself from the World.

