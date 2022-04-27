Daniel Rossen, 'Shadow in the Frame'

There's an awe to be found in slow collapse, anxious as the experience may be. That duality runs throughout Daniel Rossen's "Shadow in the Frame," where he creates a majestic image of environmental decay. Rossen observes the state of his southwestern landscape, a long arc now rapidly changing as he turns to his young daughter, who can't grow up fast enough to see it as he does now. Their lifetimes are on different tracks. He stands at a point in time, knowing what she will eventually see: "But it's your fate / You will watch us flash and fade / And get torn apart / This place wild beyond control."

Copyright 2022 WYSO