Watch Lido Pimienta in concert from World Cafe Live

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT

As part of World Cafe's 30th anniversary, World Cafe presents a live video webcast concert with Lido Pimienta from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 2. The webcast will start at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Colombian Canadian electronic musician is currently on tour, performing material from her recent 2021 Polaris Prize-winning and Grammy-nominated album, Miss Colombia. Pimienta, an exciting live performer, was interviewed and performed on the Cafe in December 2020, and their music is regularly featured on the show.

Watch live on Saturday, April 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Listen to Lido Pimienta's World Cafe session from December 2020.

MusicWorld Cafe
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
