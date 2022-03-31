Listen: Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Have Our Mountain Stage Song of the Week: “Bailout Blues”

This week’s episode of Mountain Stage features a pickers paradise, as we’re treated to sets from J2B2, the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, plus the GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass group Della Mae, 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year Tray Wellington and his band, plus topical singer-songwriter Crys Matthews, and a duo set from Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert, who have our Song of the Week.

In their second appearance together on the show, Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert perform their original song "Bailout Blues" from their most recent release, The Flowers That Bloom in Spring.

Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert - Bailout Blues, Live on Mountain Stage The acoustic duo performs their song "Bailout Blues" Listen • 3:00

1 of 5 — J2B2 - The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band Christopher Morris 2 of 5 — Crys Matthews, live on Mountain Stage. Christopher Morris 3 of 5 — Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert Christopher Morris 4 of 5 — Tray Wellington Band Christopher Morris 5 of 5 — Kathy Mattea & Julie Adams Christopher Morris

