2 former U.S. officials on America's next steps in the Russia-Ukraine war

Ret. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was born in Ukraine and testified in the first impeachment hearing against Donald Trump.

Ret. Col. Larry Wilkerson served as Colin Powell’s chief of staff during the Iraq war.

The two men have unique personal, professional and military histories that have brought them to two very different views on what the U.S. and Europe must do now as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine.

We’ll hear them both.

Guests

Ret. Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, former director for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Russia on the White House’s National Security Council under President Trump. Military fellow at the Lawfare Institute and senior advisor to VoteVets. (@AVindman)

Ret. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Former chief of staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell (2002 — 2005). Served 31 years in the U.S. Army.

Related Reading

Foreign Affairs: “America Must Do More to Help Ukraine Fight Russia” — “Kyiv is still standing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is still leading. Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator, has still not brought Ukraine to its knees.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.