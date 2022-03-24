© 2022 WYSO
Listen: The Steel Wheels Have the Mountain Stage Song of the Week, "Under"

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published March 24, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT
The Steel Wheels, live 2022- 1
Amos Perrine
/
Mountain Stage
The Steel Wheels return to Mountain Stage with songs from their album "Everyone A Song, Vol. 2"

Virginia based modern string band The Steel Wheels return to Mountain Stage on this week’s broadcast, joined by Oakland-based singer and songwriter Miko Marks, Canadian songwriting troubadour Scott Cook, the bluegrass and roots duo of fiddler Tammy Rogers and songwriter, guitarist and singer Thomm Jutz, and the first collective appearance by Eleanor and Bonnie, The Whitmore Sisters. Tune in on one of these NPR Music stations, and check out the playlist for a glimpse at what we’ll hear.

Our Song of the Week is from The Steel Wheels, who brought songs from their latest release, Everyone a Song, Vol. II. This special album is a continuation of the band’s initiative to build new, personal songs from fan-submitted stories. Our Song of the Week is the group’s performance of “Under,” which appeared on their 2019 album, Over The Trees.

The Steel Wheels - "Under," live on Mountain Stage
The Steel Wheels perform "Under" on Mountain Stage. The song appears on their 2019 album "Over The Trees."
The Steel Wheels

Join us this week for more exciting and engaging live performances and be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss a note.

1 of 6  — Miko Marks, live on Mountain Stage
Miko Marks performs on this week's broadcast of Mountain Stage, starting March 25, 2022.
Amos Perrine
2 of 6  — The Whitmore Sisters
Bonnie and Elanor Whitmore are The Whitmore Sisters. Hear them on this week's broadcast.
Amos Perrine
3 of 6  — Scott Cook
Scott Cook performing on Mountain Stage.
Amos Perrine
4 of 6  — Tammy Rogers &_Thomm Jutz, live on Mountain Stage
Fiddler and singer Tammy Rogers along with songwriter, singer and guitarist Thomm Jutz, perform a duo set during this week's episode of Mountain Stage.
Amos Perrine
5 of 6  — The Steel Wheels, live on Mountain Stage 2022
Virginia based string band The Steel Wheels return to Mountain Stage this week with songs from their album "Everyone A Song, Vol. 2"
Amos Perrine
6 of 6  — Kathy Mattea, hosting Mountain Stage
Kathy Mattea sings the finale song to close out the show.
Amos Perrine

Tags

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
