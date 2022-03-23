Life during war in Ukraine

In Mariupol, Ukrainians can’t abandon the city they love.

In Kyiv, families are living in subway stations.

No more chatting with neighbors, hurrying to school, walking in the park. War shatters the daily rhythms of life.

Today, On Point: For millions of Ukrainians who have not — and cannot — leave their cities, how are they enduring life in a warzone?

Guests

Alevtina Kakhidze, visual artist from Ukraine. One war frontline is around four miles from her home. Her neighbors have fled but she has chosen to stay.

Ivan Gomza, professor of political science at the Kyiv School of Economics. He is internally displaced, having fled Kyiv with his wife and young child.

Also Featured

Andriy Kozynchuk, military psychologist.

Olga Tokariuk, freelance correspondent. Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@olgatokariuk)

Related Reading

Ponars Eurasia: “The Journey from Kyiv to Lviv | Ivan Gomza” — “Leaving my apartment in Kyiv, I deliberately stopped the wall clock at 5 AM. I hope the apartment will stand so that I can come back and set the right time. If not, I hope the wall where it hangs will stand to symbolize when I became an IDP.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.