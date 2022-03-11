© 2022 WYSO
Nizar Ibrahim: How did we unearth the largest predator in history?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranRachel Faulkner WhiteKatie Simon
Published March 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Lies Beneath.

The largest predator in history was bigger than a T. Rex and longer than a school bus. And it swam. Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim shares his quest to uncover the Spinosaurus.

About Nizar Ibrahim

Nizar Ibrahim is a vertebrate paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer.

His current research focuses on the anatomy, ecology, and evolutionary history of vertebrates from Late Mesozoic times. His biggest discoveries include new dinosaur remains of the semiaquatic predator Spinosaurus, fossil footprints, and remains of a new giant pterosaur, Alanqa saharica. His research has been featured in the BBC, National Geographic, and The New York Times.

Ibrahim has a joint B.Sc. in Geology and Biology from the University of Bristol and a Ph.D. in Paleontology from the University College Dublin.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Rachel Faulkner and Katie Simon. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Fiona Geiran
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Katie Simon