Russians reflect on the Russia-Ukraine war and the consequences at home

Apollinaria Oleinikova is 18-years-old. For most of her life, she was a carefree Muscovite.

“But you know this war, what happened on the 24th of February, it changed everything,” she says.

She says Russia has nothing to gain, and everything to lose. So she’s publicly protesting, along with other Russians, in Moscow.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m speaking up. I’m telling the truth.”

In just the past week, Oleinikova’s been arrested multiple times by Russian police. She’s afraid of the police, but remains undeterred.

“And what do I need to do? Like, shut up about it? I can’t.”

Today, On Point: Russians on the war being waged in their name.

Guests

Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at the New School in New York. Great-granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev, first Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1953 to 1964. Author of several books, including In Putin’s Footsteps. (@ninakhrushcheva)

Andrei Soldatov, senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@AndreiSoldatov)

Also Featured

Apollinaria Oleinikova, Russian anti-war activist. (@sonoapollinaria)

Arshak Makichyan, Russian anti-war activist. (@MakichyanA)

Anna Shanley, Russian-American listener.

Related Reading

Foreign Affairs: “The Man Behind Putin’s Military” — “On February 25, barely 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces reached Kyiv.”

The Independent: “Khrushchev’s granddaughter ‘embarrassed’ by Putin invasion and says Soviet leader would find attack ‘despicable’” — “A granddaughter of Nikita Khrushchev says she is ’embarrassed’ by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and believes the late Soviet leader would think it ‘despicable’ that a city he rebuilt after the Second World War was being attacked by Russian troops.”

The Guardian: “‘Ukrainians are our friends’: the young Russian anti-war protesters defying Putin – video” — “Thousands of people in cities across Russia have been defying police threats and staging protests against the invasion of Ukraine.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.