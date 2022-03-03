Entries We Love: Mark Manning, 'History in the Making'

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Moving on

"History in the Making" paints the picture of a relationship that's now reached its end, and the vulnerability in Mark Manning's voice is evident from the beginning. The song opens soft and gentle, with fingerpicked electric guitar creating a nostalgic sound that allows for a moment of introspection. Creating the perfect arc, Manning's performance builds up to a passionate, tense confrontation of the truth, while background vocals ring like voices of contemplation and questioning in your head: "I need someone to hold me / And say that you see a reality / Where we can be so happy / But it seems that we just weren't meant to be." Peppering his delivery with tastefully placed, gospel-infused vocal runs, Manning sings directly from the heart.

