World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2010

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

If you were a fan of Fox's hit musical series Glee, then 2010 was a big year. While it launched in 2009, the songs from Glee became huge Billboard hits.

In 2010, we were introduced to self-titled debuts by Best Coast and Broken Bells, excellent releases from Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae, as well as the year songs from Glee, which had debuted the year before, began to dominate the Billboard charts. Importantly, it was also the last year that we were gifted with a full-length album from Sade.

Among the highlights in pop, there was the inescapable Katy Perry with Snoop Dogg song "California Gurls," "Airplanes" by B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams and "OMG," by Usher and will.i.am. In indie, LCD Soundsystem (This Is Happening), The National's High Violet, Contra from Vampire Weekend, The Black Keys with Brothers and The War On Drugs' Future Weather.

Let's listen back.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.