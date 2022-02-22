The “suburbs” have become a hot constituency in recent years. But has the term enveloped the full range of their residents?

“In the last two decades in particular, the number of people of color, immigrant folks, low income folks have increased in suburban spaces,” R. L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, a professor of sociology at NYU, says.

“So now the conversation of ‘Do you appeal to the suburban voters?’ is even more important because … in reality it actually means a very diverse sector.”

Today, On Point: The growing diversity in America’s suburbs.

Guests

R. L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, associate professor in the sociology of education program at New York University. (@DumiLM)

Also Featured

Suja Amir, mom in Henrico County, VA.

Revida Rahman, mom in Brentwood, TN.

Julie Collins, organizer with Red, Wine & Blue, a national network of multiracial suburban women mobilizing to counter disruptive groups in schools.

