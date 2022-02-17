© 2022 WYSO
Listen: The Mountain Stage Song Of The Week Is By Joan Armatrading, Recorded In 2003

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published February 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
Joan Armatrading 2003
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Joan Armatrading was touring in support of her album "In These Times" when she appeared on Mountain Stage in 2003. Listen starting Feb. 18 to hear this episode on our NPR Music affiliates.

Our look back to the Mountain Stage Archives continues this week as we time-travel to 2003 for a show featuring Joan Armatrading, Loudon Wainwright III, Keri Noble, Maktub, featuring Reggie Watts, and Austin, Texas’ Western-Swing legends Asleep At the Wheel.

Our Song of the Week, “In These Times,” comes from Armatrading, who appeared on Mountain Stage in support of her 2003 album Lovers Speak. It was the fifteenth studio album by the British singer-songwriter and her first in eight years, at that time, following the 1995 release of What's Inside.

From 2003: Joan Armatrading- In These Times
Joan Armatrading performing "In These Times" on Mountain Stage in 2003.
Joan Armatrading

We’ll also hear from Asleep at the Wheel, who just celebrated 50 years with us last fall, iconic folk singer Loudon Wainwright III, singer-songwriter Keri Noble, and a set from alt-rockers Maktub, featuring vocalist Reggie Watts who many will recognize as the bandleader for The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Join us starting Friday, February 18 on these NPR Music stations for this week’s Archive Edition of Mountain Stage.

1 of 5  — Maktub reggie 3 point.jpg
Before he was bandleader for The Late Late Show, Reggie Watts fronted the eclectic rock band Maktub, heard on this week's archive edition of Mountain Stage.
Brian Blauser
2 of 5  — AATW- 2003
Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, performing on Mountain Stage in 2003. Tune in starting Feb. 18 to hear this special episode from our archives.
Brian Blauser
3 of 5  — LWIII -2003
Topical folk singer Loudon Wainwright III has been a frequent guest on Mountain Stage over the years. He's seen here in 2003.
Brian Blauser
4 of 5  — Keri Noble, 2003
Fortworth, TX based singer and songwriter Keri Noble is seen here performing on Mountain Stage in 2003. Listen on our affiliate stations starting Feb. 18 to hear her performance.
Brian Blauser
5 of 5  — Joan Armatrading 2003
Brian Blauser

