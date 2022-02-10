Listen: Todd Rundgren Has Our Song Of The Week From 2003: Can We Still Be Friends

Our look back to our archives this week features performances by Todd Rundgren, Sonny Landreth, Steve Forbert, Stephen Fearing, The Code Talkers feat. Col. Bruce Hampton, and Richard X. Heyman, recorded live on Mountain Stage in 2003.

Rundgren, recently inducted by Patti Smith into the latest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, performed an arrangement of his popular song, "Can We Still Be Friends," from his 1978 release Hermit of Mink Hollow.

According to Wikipedia, the song reached #29 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 1994, the song made a prominent appearance in the film "Dumb and Dumber," for which Rundgren had composed the score. It also appears on the soundtrack for the 2001 film "Vanilla Sky," and the TV series "Nip/Tuck."

Robert Palmer would include the song on his album Secrets in 1979, and Mandy Moore released her version in 2003 from her album Coverage.

