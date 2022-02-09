The failures and future of the Paycheck Protection Program

The primary goal of the Paycheck Protection Program? Keep people in their jobs.

“The thing that we kept telling ourselves, was like, there has to be help coming. They have to do something,” Alexis Percival, co-owner of New York City restaurants Ruffian and Kindred, says. “Like, we’re in collapse.”

But new analysis finds only about a quarter of the $800 billion program went to protecting paychecks.

“It was like, you know, just some really nasty choices. Of course we want to keep people employed, but this makes absolutely no sense,” Percival adds.

Today, On Point: The Paycheck Protection Program. Where did the money go?

Guests

David Autor, professor of economics at MIT. Co-author of the working paper “The $800 Billion Paycheck Protection Program: Where Did The Money Go and Why Did It Go There?” (@davidautor)

Lydia DePillis, reporter at ProPublica. (@lydiadepillis)

Also Featured

Alexis Percival, co-owner of New York City restaurants Ruffian and Kindred.

From The Reading List

ProPublica: “They Promised Quick and Easy PPP Loans. Often, They Only Delivered Hassle and Heartache.” — “In May 2021, Terry Kilcrease thought he saw a lifeline. He was out of work, living in a hotel in Lewisville, Texas, when he ran across a promising ad on Facebook. People who worked for themselves, it said, could still get loans from the government’s then-13-month-old pandemic Paycheck Protection Program.”

ProPublica: “The Government Gave Free PPP Money to Public Companies Despite Warning Them Not to Apply” — “As Congress launched a historic bailout to keep businesses afloat at the outset of the pandemic, government officials stressed that the loans were for mom-and-pop operations that didn’t have another easily available lifeline.”

