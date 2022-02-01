© 2022 WYSO
World Cafe Black History Month: New Voices

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
<a>World Cafe Black History Month: New Voices playlist includes songs from Abraham Alexander (credit Hope Gray), Brittney Spencer (credit Nicki Fletcher), and Dijon (credit Dijon)</a>
Courtesy of the artists
Throughout Black History Month, World Cafe is putting the spotlight on new and emerging Black musical voices. Drawing on numerous genres, including jazz, singer-songwriter, rock, alt-R&B, hip-hop, rock and soul, these are the artists who are making exciting music for the current moment. Kam Franklin, lead singer of The Suffers, has put together the musically inclusive Bayou City Comeback Choir, a collaboration with local Houston musicians. Singer-songwriters like Lizzie No, Brittney Spencer, Uwade and Buffalo Nichols are drawing on classic songwriting traditions in country, folk, blues and pop. Dijon and Samm Henshaw bring fresh songwriting and production perspectives to R&B, and the Mercury Prize-nominated saxophonist Nubya Garcia is an exciting new composer, bandleader and player amongst the young international jazz community.

Listen to the World Cafe Black History Month: New Voices playlist below.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
