Ivy Sole, 'Call Me'

It's almost unfair how perfectly Ivy Sole borrows Lil Wayne's cadence. Deploying the bridge of Weezy's iconic "Lollipop" and flipping it for the chorus of their single "Call Me," Ivy Sole not only literally hooks listeners in, they underscore how fortified the bonds of their contemplative bars and visuals are.

The song's subject matter and video — love to Missy's "Supa Dupa Fly" space suit — mash up the memories and nostalgia that Ivy Sole pours into their forthcoming album, CANDID. It's a meditation on Sole's formative years, early encounters with the carceral state and mounting anxiety associated with the Charlotte, N.C. talent contemplating the big questions: "Is it cause and effect or a clause for next of kin? / Fought back from an L to see all of my n****s win... Tryna attack the system so we shatter them walls / So everyone is taken care of when they give me a call."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.