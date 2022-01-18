Israeli researchers teach fish how to drive a robotic vehicle

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Looking to learn more about animals' navigation skills, Israeli scientists designed goldfish tanks on platforms on wheels. They describe them as fish-operated vehicles. Whenever the goldfish moved in one direction, so did the device. After only a little training, the fish actually learned how to drive and apparently showed some real proficiency for it. I guess you could say the humble goldfish is more so-fish-ticated (ph) than we originally thought.