Scientists pour cold water on earlier theory about meteorite found in Antarctica

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. In 1996, scientists made a groundbreaking observation. A meteorite from Mars contained organic compounds that appear to have been left by living creatures. I know - in a word, you're thinking Martians, right? So David Bowie's decades-old question answered...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LIFE ON MARS?")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) Is there life on Mars?

MARTINEZ: Not so fast. Last week, a different team of researchers announced that those compounds were just a sign of water. I know - you, me and Fox Mulder, we all want to believe.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.