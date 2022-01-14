© 2022 WYSO
Listen: Looking Back To The Year 2001 For Our Song of the Week

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Adam Harris
Published January 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST
EricTaylor - 2001
Mountain Stage Archive
/
Performing Songwriter Eric Taylor, live on Mountain Stage in 2001.

This week's special archive edition of Mountain Stage looks back to 2001 for performances by Nanci Griffith, who we lost in 2021. We'll also hear from Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Ireland's Karan Casey, plus songwriter Mark Selby.

We also hear a set from singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Taylor, who passed in March 2020. At one time married to Griffith, who appeared on the program the same night, Taylor has our Song of the Week, his masterpiece story-song, "Prison Movie."

Eric Taylor-Prison Movie, live on Mountain Stage
Eric Taylor performing "Prison Movie" on Mountain Stage in 2001.
Eric Taylor on Mountain Stage, 2001 (2)

Join us on these NPR Music stations starting Friday, January 14 to hear the entire special episode from the Mountain Stage Archive.

1 of 5  — Rhonda Vincent on Mountain Stage, 2001
Rhonda Vincent on Mountain Stage, 2001
Mountain Stage Archive
2 of 5  — Eric Taylor performing on Mountain Stage, 2001
Eric Taylor performing on Mountain Stage, 2001
Mountain Stage Archive
3 of 5  — Finale Song from April 1, 2001
Artists gather for the finale song from April 1, 2001
Mountain Stage Archive
4 of 5  — Karen Casey on Mountain Stage, 2001
Karen Casey on Mountain Stage, 2001
Mountain Stage Archive
5 of 5  — Mark Selby performing on Mountain Stage, 2001
Mark Selby performing on Mountain Stage, 2001
Mountain Stage Archive

For the next several weeks, we'll be featuring more classic episodes from our archives, with legendary performances by the likes of Richard Thompson, Olu Dara, John Mayall, Buddy Guy, Delbert McClinton, Natalie Merchant and many more. Check out our upcoming schedule by clicking "On the Radio" at Mountainstage.org.

Mountain Stage
Adam Harris
Adam is the Executive Producer of Mountain Stage, and he welcomes the audience before each taping begins. You can reach him at adam@mountainstage.org
