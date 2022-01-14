Listen: Looking Back To The Year 2001 For Our Song of the Week

This week's special archive edition of Mountain Stage looks back to 2001 for performances by Nanci Griffith, who we lost in 2021. We'll also hear from Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Ireland's Karan Casey, plus songwriter Mark Selby.

We also hear a set from singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Taylor, who passed in March 2020. At one time married to Griffith, who appeared on the program the same night, Taylor has our Song of the Week, his masterpiece story-song, "Prison Movie."

