A toddler from Kentucky receives a surprise letter from Buckingham Palace

Published January 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A toddler from Kentucky received a surprise in the mail over the holidays. Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland had dressed up as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth this past Halloween, complete with a periwinkle suit, hat, pearls and the family's two corgis. Her mom mailed a photo of Jalayne and the pups to Buckingham Palace and actually got a reply. A letter bearing the royal stamp declared the queen was pleased to see Jalayne all dressed up in her splendid outfit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

