From inflation to rate hikes: The Money Ladies' guide to the 2022 economy

What’s ahead for the economy in 2022?

We’ve seen the pandemic turn conventional economic thinking upside down in the past couple of years.

But will that continue?

Today, On Point: From the macro to the micro, our Money Ladies Rana Foroohar and Michelle Singletary are back with their analysis of what’s to come in 2022.

Guests

Rana Foroohar, CNN global analyst. Financial Times global business columnist and associate editor. Author of “Don’t Be Evil” and “Makers and Takers.” (@RanaForoohar)

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of “The 21 Day Financial Fast.” Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

From The Reading List

Financial Times: “Why we should expect wobbling in global inflation dynamics ” — “Modelling on data of past 50 years may be hard with a ‘bullwhip’ economy.”

Washington Post: “Financial regulator takes aim at ‘buy now, pay later’ credit” — “My grandmother Big Mama used layaway to purchase our Christmas presents.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.