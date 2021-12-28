Let's end the year with some bangers! Join Alt.Latino's Listening Party

Updated December 30, 2021 at 3:17 PM ET

The Listening Party is over, but you can watch the conversation (and bangers) for the next 72 hours.

Join NPR Music for an online listening party celebrating a year of non-stop Latin bangers. Two members of the Alt.Latino crew, Reanna Cruz and Anamaria Sayre, will host an hour-long fiesta dedicated to highlighting the hottest Latin music from the year.

From reggaeton to rap, this was a year of incredible collaboration, experimentation and absolute smash hits in the Latin music scene. The two will cover everything from outstanding classic beats to surprise mash-ups – with plenty of baile and chisme mixed in.

